Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $278.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day moving average is $191.56. Powell Industries has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $1,738,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,512,131.10. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. This trade represents a 40.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,906,386. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after buying an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $11,658,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $13,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

