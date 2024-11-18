Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Powell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $278.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.95 and its 200 day moving average is $191.56. Powell Industries has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $364.98.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after buying an additional 1,667,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,038,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $11,658,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $13,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
