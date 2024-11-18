POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of POET stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $266.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.33. POET Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in POET Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 92.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

