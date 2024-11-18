POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 59.15% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in POET Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of POET Technologies by 92.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in POET Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
