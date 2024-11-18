Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Plato Gold Trading Up 66.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

