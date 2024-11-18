Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 0.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Planning Directions Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPS stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

