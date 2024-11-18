Planning Directions Inc. Purchases 486 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $135.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $139.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.52 and a 200-day moving average of $127.40.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.