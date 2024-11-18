Planning Directions Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Planning Directions Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 9.2% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.69 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $161.43 and a one year high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average of $189.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

