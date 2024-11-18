Phillips Financial Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

