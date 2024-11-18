Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 6,668 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 288,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 123,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,669,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

