Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 304,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.36 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.12 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.