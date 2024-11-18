Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,014,000 after purchasing an additional 280,571 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after buying an additional 157,381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after buying an additional 907,930 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after buying an additional 505,162 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,652,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 47,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.