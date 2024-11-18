Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $932,797,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after buying an additional 1,021,287 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after acquiring an additional 648,094 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $746.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.04. The stock has a market cap of $708.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

