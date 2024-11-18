PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PG&E were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

