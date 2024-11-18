Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Glass Wealth Management Co LLC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.7% of Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 31.1% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,819,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,762,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 107,346 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 41,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

