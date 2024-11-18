Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,366 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $30,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $179.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.18.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

