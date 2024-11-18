Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.