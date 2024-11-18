PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 268.9% in the first quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 848,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,400 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 172.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $219.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

