Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $110.07 million and $1.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000403 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 110,099,031 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

