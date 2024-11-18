PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 109.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 801,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,903. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth about $1,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 92,026 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1,136.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 191,873 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

