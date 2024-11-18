Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,734 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Shares of ORCL opened at $183.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $509.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $191.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

