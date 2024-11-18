Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $183.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $191.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

