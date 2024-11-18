OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OPRX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Shares of OPRX opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 15.1% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

