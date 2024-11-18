OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSST. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,542,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,108,000 after acquiring an additional 296,335 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 555,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after purchasing an additional 398,291 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2291 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

