OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 565.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DISV opened at $26.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.