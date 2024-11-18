OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $80,235,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,854,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $329.76 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $349.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

