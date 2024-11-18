OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,449 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

