OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,232 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

