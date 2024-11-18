OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,043. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $223.00 and a one year high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $435.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.