OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,305. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

