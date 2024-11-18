OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $526,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 258.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after buying an additional 56,548 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $193.45. The company had a trading volume of 17,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.57. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

