OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,502,968 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

