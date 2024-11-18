OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,271.36. This trade represents a 70.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.00. 279,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $164.22 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.08.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.