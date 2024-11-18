OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of OABI stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $458.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 12.5% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 13.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 23.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OmniAb by 64.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

