Olympia Financial Group Inc. (OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60 on November 29th

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of TSE:OLY opened at C$105.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$99.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$253.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$85.45 and a 1-year high of C$122.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total transaction of C$133,477.11. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

