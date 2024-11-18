Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,706 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $91.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 54.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

