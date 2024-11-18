Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 60.1% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

