Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $43.78, with a volume of 169472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,762,000. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 56,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 500,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 219,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
