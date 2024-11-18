Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Nucor were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 129.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,436. This trade represents a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.08 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.