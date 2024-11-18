Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 747.8 days.

Novozymes A/S Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

About Novozymes A/S

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

