Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 822,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the October 15th total of 678,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 747.8 days.
Novozymes A/S Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMF traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $71.52.
About Novozymes A/S
