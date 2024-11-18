NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.20 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.88), with a volume of 4204152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.42 ($0.91).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £414.76 million, a P/E ratio of 903.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $2.10. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

