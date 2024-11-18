Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $840.86 and last traded at $839.53. 1,577,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,648,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $823.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

The firm has a market cap of $361.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 11,090 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.96, for a total value of $8,405,776.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock worth $146,747,101. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

