Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Shares of COIN opened at $305.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 3.34. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $94.45 and a 52 week high of $334.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,240,262.94. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,822 shares of company stock worth $30,921,194 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

