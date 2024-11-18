Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $60,346.01 and approximately $96,212.57 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,215.05 or 0.99875523 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90,666.94 or 0.99275369 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,939,418 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

