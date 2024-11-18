Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,641,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Barclays worth $43,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 47.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 35,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Barclays by 22.9% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Barclays by 6.9% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 10.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Barclays by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

BCS stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

