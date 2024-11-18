Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 314.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,916,345 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of AGNC Investment worth $40,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after buying an additional 2,368,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 87,938 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

