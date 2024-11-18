Natixis Advisors LLC Has $29.47 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,946 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Leidos worth $29,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 4.4 %

LDOS opened at $160.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.56. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.