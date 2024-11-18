Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 20,402 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Aflac worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,319,000 after purchasing an additional 285,576 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,437,000 after buying an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,276,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,382,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,279,000 after acquiring an additional 117,504 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 26.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,929,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 405,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $111.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

