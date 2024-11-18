Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 269,781 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042,963 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,781 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of HP worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.72 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.