National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $48.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.71. National Bank has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.84.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $696,170.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,166.84. This represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art Zeile sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $159,921.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,656.54. This represents a 19.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,877. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 56.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,829 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,747,000 after acquiring an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in National Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,276,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

