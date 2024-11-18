Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,167,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $700.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

