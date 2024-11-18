Napa Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Newmont by 296.0% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,096,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Newmont by 47.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $41.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Veritas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

